Pakistani Gold Medallist Dies After Alleged Harvard Scholarship Scam; Family Sold Land to Fund Dream

Photo/Laiba Ejaz. (Courtesy Amjad Ur Rehman)

A 20-year-old Pakistani physics graduate and gold medallist has died after allegedly losing 9.3 million Pakistani rupees (about $33,000) in a fraudulent overseas education scheme involving promises of admission, a scholarship and a visa to Harvard University in the United States.

Laiba Ijaz, a graduate of the International Islamic University Islamabad, was found dead in Islamabad on October 9. Her family alleges that a man posing as an education consultant supplied fake university and scholarship documents after taking money intended to finance her studies abroad. Police are investigating the circumstances of her death alongside the alleged fraud.

The case has drawn national attention, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directing Islamabad police officials to arrest those accused and ensure action under the law. As of Monday, police had arrested the main suspect and two female accomplices, according to Dawn. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is conducting a separate investigation into the alleged education and visa fraud.

Family Sold Land and Pawned Jewellery

Ijaz, from Sargodha in Punjab province, had hoped to continue her education in the United States and pursue a career in science. Her family said they made major financial sacrifices to support her ambition, including selling a plot of land intended for a family home and pawning her mother’s jewellery.

Her father, who has sold milk and yoghurt in Islamabad for years, made his daughter’s education a priority despite the family’s limited resources, relatives told The Media Line. The family said Ijaz had also received an opportunity to study in Saudi Arabia but remained determined to pursue her goal of studying in the United States.

According to the family’s allegations, the main suspect, identified as Muhammad Nauman, claimed he could arrange admission to Harvard, a scholarship and a U.S. visa. The documents he allegedly provided could not be verified, and the purported admission and financial records were reportedly found to be fraudulent.

FIA Investigates Alleged Millions Fraud

The FIA said the alleged scheme involved 9.3 million Pakistani rupees (approximately US$33,000). Its preliminary account indicated that 2.9 million rupees (about US$10,300) was transferred through Ijaz’s bank account, while the remainder was paid in cash. Investigators are examining alleged forged admission letters, scholarship awards and university fee receipts.

Police and the FIA have registered cases under Pakistani laws relating to fraud and related offences. Authorities have also said they are investigating whether other people were involved and whether the suspects targeted additional victims. The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to pursue the case, while the government has called for those responsible to face legal consequences. The investigation is continuing as Ijaz’s family seeks justice and the recovery of the money allegedly taken from them.