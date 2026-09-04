Pakistan Welcomes China’s Mediation but Says More Action Needed to Curb TTP Attacks from Afghanistan

Pakistan has concluded that measures taken by Kabul to restrain the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have produced only limited results, as militant attacks and border violence continue despite recent efforts to reduce tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported on Friday that Taliban authorities have relocated some TTP fighters and their families away from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and have instructed the group to halt attacks inside Pakistan. However, the report said recent clashes along the border indicate that the militant group’s operational activity has not stopped.

The report comes as Pakistan continues to press Kabul to take concrete steps to prevent Afghanistan territory from being used for attacks against Pakistan. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the TTP of operating from safe havens inside Afghanistan, an allegation the Taliban administration has consistently denied.

According to Dawn, Pakistani officials believe recent Taliban measures represent a shift in approach but argue that they have not yet produced meaningful improvements in security along the frontier. The newspaper said Pakistan is seeking sustained action against militant networks rather than temporary relocations of fighters.

Border tensions have remained high in recent months, with repeated exchanges of fire and security incidents reported along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier. Pakistani officials have linked many of these incidents to TTP activity, while Kabul authorities have accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan territory during cross-border operations.

The TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has intensified attacks on Pakistani security forces since ending a ceasefire with Islamabad in late 2022. The group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where security forces have faced a renewed insurgency.

Pakistan has also welcomed China’s efforts to improve relations between Kabul and Islamabad, according to the Dawn report. Beijing has sought to facilitate dialogue between the two neighbors as part of broader regional efforts to improve border security and protect economic and infrastructure projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

China has repeatedly called for stronger counterterrorism cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan and has expressed concern that instability along the border could threaten regional connectivity and investment.

The continued presence of the TTP remains one of the most contentious issues between the two neighboring countries. Pakistan argues that cross-border militancy poses a direct threat to its national security, while Taliban authorities have insisted that security problems should be addressed through bilateral cooperation rather than public accusations.