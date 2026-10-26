akistan’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry speaks to reporters in Islamabad amid renewed tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over cross-border militancy.

Pakistan will take necessary action if Afghanistan territory is used to launch attacks against the country, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said, renewing Islamabad’s demands for Kabul administration to act against militant groups.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad on Sunday, Chaudhry rejected allegations made by the Taliban authorities against Pakistan as “baseless and unacceptable” and urged them to address what Islamabad describes as militant safe havens in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had shared evidence of cross-border infiltration with Taliban officials, including during talks in Istanbul and Doha. According to Chaudhry, those discussions had failed to stop the alleged movement of militants into Pakistan.

“If Afghanistan soil is used for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” Islamabad reserves the right to take all necessary measures, he said, reiterating that Pakistan would respond firmly to attacks.

Chaudhry also said an emergency had been declared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the northwestern province bordering Afghanistan, citing a lack of cooperation with security agencies. He added that the provincial administration was cooperating with counterterrorism operations and that efforts to prevent cross-border infiltration would continue.

The comments come amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities over militant attacks and border security. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban government of allowing the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghanistan territory. The Taliban authorities deny responsibility for Pakistan’s security problems and reject Islamabad’s accusations.

The Associated Press reported on October 24 that Pakistan was urging the Taliban government to take verifiable action against militants allegedly operating from Afghanistan, while Afghan officials rejected the claim that Kabul was responsible for Pakistan’s insecurity.

Reuters has also described cross-border militancy and mutual distrust as key factors behind the deterioration in relations between the two sides. The latest remarks underline the continuing dispute over security along the two countries’ shared border, despite previous rounds of talks aimed at easing tensions.