Pakistan has said no final decision has been made on the proposed transfer of Afghan refugees from the United States through its territory, as Washington seeks to remove more than 150 Afghans from the country.

Sajad Haider Khan, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday, November 6, that Islamabad remained in contact with the relevant parties and was working to find an appropriate solution.

He said Pakistan remained committed to close cooperation and coordination with its allies and partners, without providing further details about the discussions or the proposed arrangements.

The statement came amid reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump was considering deporting more than 150 Afghan nationals detained in the United States, with Pakistan proposed as a transit point before their return to Afghanistan.

Under the reported arrangement, the Afghans would be flown from the United States to Pakistan and then transported to Afghanistan. The proposed route reflects the absence of formal diplomatic relations between Washington and the Taliban authorities in Kabul, making direct deportations difficult.

However, a federal judge in New York temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting Afghan nationals to either Afghanistan or Pakistan until Saturday, November 7. Judge Valerie Caproni issued the order on November 3 after concerns were raised that some of those facing removal could face persecution, torture or other serious risks if returned.

According to the Associated Press, more than 80 detained Afghans had reportedly received notices from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warning that they could be transferred to Pakistan. The group reportedly includes women, religious minorities and relatives of Afghans who served alongside US forces.

Afghan refugee advocacy groups and rights organisations have warned that returning some of these individuals could expose them to retaliation under Taliban rule, particularly those who previously worked with the US military or supported the former Afghan government.

Pakistan’s latest comments indicate that discussions with Washington remain ongoing, while the proposed transfers have not yet been finalised.