Pakistan, Türkiye Sign Security Pact to Fight Terrorism, Drug Trafficking

Pakistan and Türkiye have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation against terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime, while establishing a joint working group to coordinate efforts between their interior ministries.

The agreement was signed on Friday in Istanbul by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Turkish counterpart, Mustafa Çiftçi, during Naqvi’s official visit to Türkiye, according to Radio Pakistan.

Under the agreement, the two countries will expand cooperation through technical assistance, expert exchanges and joint initiatives involving cyber policing, anti-narcotics operations, police training and the National Police Academy. The proposed joint working group is intended to strengthen coordination between the two ministries.

During the meeting, Naqvi briefed Çiftçi on Pakistan’s measures against networks involved in illegal immigration. Çiftçi said the rate of illegal immigration from Pakistan to Türkiye had fallen from 70 percent to 17 percent, and praised Pakistan’s efforts to address the issue, according to Radio Pakistan.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to closer bilateral security cooperation, including efforts to address cross-border and transnational criminal activity.

The agreement comes amid broader efforts by Pakistan and Türkiye to strengthen regional ties. Earlier this month, the two countries and Saudi Arabia moved to activate a mutual defence arrangement, known as the Mecca Pact, following renewed regional tensions. The security agreement with Türkiye is separate from that defence arrangement.