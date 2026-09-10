Pakistan, Turkey Reaffirm Support for Two-State Solution in Gaza After UK Policy Shift

Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and welcomed the United Kingdom’s recent measures targeting Israeli settlements, following a phone call between the two countries’ foreign ministers.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and the situation in Palestine during a telephone conversation on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the two diplomats welcomed Britain’s decision to cut ties with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories and endorsed a joint statement issued by the UK and several European countries supporting renewed efforts toward a two-state solution.

The call comes as several European governments have increased diplomatic pressure over Israel’s settlement policy and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, while reiterating support for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Dar and Fidan also reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on broader regional developments, including ongoing instability in the Middle East.

Turkey and Pakistan have been among the strongest supporters of Palestinian statehood and have repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and increased humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

The conversation also reflected the growing strategic partnership between Islamabad and Ankara. The two countries have expanded cooperation in defense, trade and diplomacy in recent years and have coordinated positions on several regional issues through multilateral forums.

The phone call follows reports that Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia recently signed a trilateral defense cooperation framework, a development that has drawn attention from regional observers because of its potential implications for security dynamics in the Middle East and South Asia. Pakistan has described the cooperation as aimed at strengthening regional security and defense collaboration.

Pakistan and Turkey have consistently argued that lasting peace in the Middle East depends on the establishment of a viable and sovereign Palestinian state based on internationally recognized borders and relevant United Nations resolutions.