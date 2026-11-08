Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stands with Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir/ AFP

Pakistan’s close relationship with US President Donald Trump faces fresh uncertainty after Democrats won control of Congress, raising the prospect of greater scrutiny of Islamabad’s dealings with the White House and people close to the president.

Pakistan’s military and political leadership spent the past two years strengthening ties with Trump, with army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir serving as the main channel of communication. Their relationship gained strategic importance after Islamabad helped facilitate contacts between Washington and Tehran during the US-Israel war with Iran.

However, the diplomatic outreach has yet to produce substantial economic gains for Pakistan, while several agreements involving Trump-linked businesses and associates could now attract congressional scrutiny, Reuters reported on November 6.

Among the agreements drawing attention are Pakistan’s memorandum to explore cross-border payments using USD1, a stablecoin issued by Trump-linked World Liberty Financial, a deal to redevelop the Roosevelt Hotel in New York negotiated by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and a limited drone order from Powerus, whose investors include Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly previously told Reuters that there were no conflicts of interest concerning the involvement of Trump’s sons in Powerus.

Pakistan has also secured US Export-Import Bank approval for $1.25 billion in financing for the Reko Diq copper and gold project. However, Islamabad’s request for a $10 billion financial facility from the US Treasury remains unanswered, highlighting the gap between its diplomatic engagement with Washington and the economic support it has so far received.

The political shift in Washington is also being viewed differently by ordinary Pakistanis, many of whom hope it could help ease economic pressures and rising oil prices linked to the conflict with Iran. Pakistan relies heavily on imported energy, leaving households exposed to international price increases. Residents interviewed by Reuters in Karachi said they hoped changes in US politics would contribute to peace, lower energy costs and improved economic conditions.

Despite the risks, analysts say Pakistan retains areas of cooperation with bipartisan support in Washington, particularly counterterrorism and its diplomatic role in efforts involving Iran. Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council said Democrats might focus their criticism on Trump rather than Pakistan if questionable arrangements come under investigation. However, he warned that Islamabad had concentrated too much of its diplomatic effort on the White House, leaving it less prepared to engage with Democratic lawmakers in Congress