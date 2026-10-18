Pakistan Suspends Trade With Iran at Two Key Border Crossings

Pakistan has suspended commercial trade with Iran through the Gabd–Rimdan and Taftan border crossings, citing security concerns and efforts to prevent smuggling, while Iranian officials say the disruption is temporary and linked to technical issues and precautionary measures.

Shahid Rind, adviser to the Balochistan chief minister on media and political affairs, said on Saturday that the temporary closure was intended to strengthen border management, address security concerns and curb smuggling. He added that officials from both countries were discussing administrative issues and that the crossings could reopen soon.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also described the suspension as temporary, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported. He said technical problems and precautionary measures had disrupted cross-border movement and trade, adding that authorities from both countries were consulting to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

The suspension has raised concerns among traders, with hundreds of freight vehicles carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), rice, fresh fruit and other goods reportedly stranded on both sides of the border. Pakistani media reported that the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry had advised businesses trading with Iran to stop placing new import and export orders until further notice.

The Gabd–Rimdan crossing has become an important route for energy and commercial supplies. Dawn reported that more than 4,000 tonnes of LPG had reportedly been imported daily through the crossing, while Pakistani exports, including rice, had also increased in recent months. Traders have warned that a prolonged closure could cause substantial financial losses and disrupt supplies, although the extent of any resulting shortages remains unclear.

The suspension follows a warning issued by the U.S. Treasury Department on October 5 that foreign banks and financial institutions could face sanctions for transactions involving sanctioned Iranian financial institutions. Washington urged foreign financial institutions to stop such dealings, but Pakistani and Iranian officials have not publicly established a direct link between the warning and the border closure.

The disruption comes amid wider regional tensions and continuing economic pressure on Iran. For now, officials from both countries say discussions are underway to resolve the issues, but no confirmed reopening date has been announced.