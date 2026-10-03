Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat After Two Civilians Killed Near Border

Pakistan summoned India’s chargé d’affaires in Islamabad on Saturday after two Pakistani civilians were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the international border in Punjab, with the two countries offering different accounts of the incident.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire on three unarmed Pakistani civilians in the Bedian sector near Kasur on Friday. Islamabad said the civilians had moved only a few steps beyond a border pillar but had not attempted to cross the border fence.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry described the shooting as the use of “unprovoked lethal force” and called for an immediate, transparent and credible investigation. It also urged India to take legal and disciplinary action against anyone found responsible and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The two men killed were identified by Pakistani security sources as Azmat Rasool and Mohsin Jutt, both residents of Jattan Wali Haveli in Ladhar village, while a third civilian was injured. Pakistan said all three were unarmed.

India’s account, as reported by Indian media and cited by the Associated Press, differs from Pakistan’s version. Indian reports described the men as suspected infiltrators attempting to enter Indian territory and said the BSF responded after they continued moving despite warnings.

Pakistan rejected any description of the dead as infiltrators and said the incident raised concerns about the protection of civilian life and international law. Islamabad also called on India to respect bilateral border arrangements and exercise restraint in dealing with similar incidents.

The shooting came a day after Pakistan’s military challenged an Indian claim that a former Pakistani soldier linked to a militant group had been killed. Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, presented the man, identified as Havildar Muhammad Asif, at a news conference and said Pakistan’s armed forces were prepared to respond to any further military action.

The latest incident adds to already strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, who have fought three wars since independence in 1947. AP said the shooting is particularly significant because the Punjab international border has generally been less volatile than the disputed Kashmir frontier.