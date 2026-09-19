Pakistan Suicide Attack Kills at Least 31, Including 16 Police Officers

A suicide bombing followed by a coordinated gun assault on a police compound in northwestern Pakistan has killed at least 31 people, including 16 police officers, and injured more than 100 others, as security forces continued clearing the site, officials said.

The attack targeted the Old Police Lines complex in Kohat, a city in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that houses regional police headquarters, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the Special Branch, and other key security units. Officials said the assault began on Friday when attackers detonated explosives at the entrance before heavily armed gunmen stormed the compound.

A senior police official told AFP that at least 31 people had been killed and more than 100 wounded, while several attackers remained inside part of the complex as security operations continued. Pakistani security forces launched a large-scale operation involving police, military, and counterterrorism units to regain full control of the facility.

Authorities said many of the casualties were police personnel who were stationed inside the compound when the attackers entered. Medical officials reported that dozens of injured victims were transferred to hospitals in Kohat and nearby cities, with several in critical condition.

The attack is one of the deadliest assaults on Pakistan’s security forces in recent months and comes amid a sharp rise in militant violence across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neighboring Balochistan. Pakistani officials say militant groups have intensified attacks on police stations, military convoys, and government facilities since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused militant groups operating from Afghanistan territory of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, including factions linked to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Afghanistan’s Taliban government has consistently rejected the allegations and says it does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against other countries.

Pakistan has witnessed a significant increase in terrorist attacks over the past five years, with independent security research groups describing the recent surge as one of the country’s worst periods of violence in decades. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has remained the epicenter of many attacks targeting police, soldiers, and government institutions.

No group had immediately claimed responsibility for the Kohat attack, and Pakistani authorities said the investigation was ongoing while security forces continued operations inside the compound.