Pakistan has sent a new contingent of army personnel to Saudi Arabia under a defence cooperation agreement, as the two countries deepen military ties amid growing regional security concerns.

The Pakistan Army held a farewell ceremony in Rawalpindi on Saturday, November 28, attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Saudi Ambassador Rajeh Tami Albugamy. The military said the troops would perform assigned duties inside Saudi Arabia under existing defence agreements, but did not disclose their number, deployment locations or mission duration.

The deployment comes two days after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye held a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Islamabad on November 27. The three countries reaffirmed their commitment to collective defence under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and condemned Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Signed in August 2026, the trilateral agreement stipulates that an armed attack against one member would be treated as an attack against all three, committing them to mutual assistance under the pact.

The latest deployment follows an earlier military expansion reported by Reuters on May 18, when Pakistan had sent approximately 8,000 troops, a squadron of around 16 fighter jets, two drone squadrons and an air-defence system to Saudi Arabia amid the regional conflict involving Iran. However, it remains unclear whether the contingent now being sent represents additional forces or personnel already included in the earlier deployment.

Pakistan has maintained a military presence in Saudi Arabia for decades, primarily involving training and military cooperation. Islamabad has previously said its role is defensive and that it is not a party to the conflict in Yemen.