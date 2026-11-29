Pakistani authorities have sealed the Islamabad residence of opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, citing irregularities in property ownership documents, amid escalating tensions between his Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party and the federal government.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed the property on Saturday, November 28, after cancelling its ownership transfer following the identification of its registered owner, Amanullah, as a foreign national and the cancellation of his Pakistani identity card, according to Pakistani media reports.

In an order dated November 27, the CDA said verification by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had revealed discrepancies in Amanullah’s identity and family records. The authority said he had been summoned to provide valid documents but failed to appear for a hearing on November 26.

The property, measuring approximately 1,200 square yards, is located in Sector G-6/4 of Islamabad. The CDA also said foreign nationals cannot acquire immovable property in Pakistan without prior written permission from the federal or provincial government.

Police assisted the CDA in implementing the sealing order. According to Pakistani media, Fazlur Rehman’s family had removed their personal belongings before the operation. Police said no arrests or property seizures were made during the operation.

The JUI-F accused authorities of political victimisation and claimed that Fazlur Rehman’s son, Maulana Asjad Mahmood, had been arrested during the operation. Islamabad Police denied the arrest, although some Pakistani media outlets reported that he was briefly detained and later released.

The action has drawn criticism from political opponents of the government, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, according to Dawn.

The sealing followed a series of actions against JUI-F leaders and supporters in Punjab. On Wednesday, police detained several senior party figures in Sargodha, including party secretary-general and National Assembly member Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Punjab leader Maulana Amjad Khan and student wing chief Malik Awais.

Police said the leaders were detained over violations of restrictions on public gatherings under Section 144 and were served notices. The party, however, demanded their immediate release and accused authorities of suppressing opposition activities.

The Punjab government had also barred Fazlur Rehman and eight other JUI-F leaders from entering, residing in or remaining in Sargodha for 30 days, ahead of a planned party rally on November 26. Police subsequently deployed personnel across the city, blocked several entry points and prevented supporters from holding demonstrations.

Fazlur Rehman separately claimed that police had detained him, but Lahore’s police chief rejected the allegation, saying he had not been arrested and had been caught in traffic. The party later called for nationwide protests against the restrictions and arrests.

The dispute comes amid worsening relations between the JUI-F and Pakistan’s federal government. Fazlur Rehman has criticised government policies, particularly its handling of political affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and restrictions on opposition activities.

The tensions have also extended to Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan. Pakistani government officials have criticised Fazlur Rehman for advocating dialogue with the Taliban authorities in Kabul rather than military action to resolve tensions between the two countries.

The sealing of his residence and the restrictions on party activities have further intensified the political confrontation, raising concerns about opposition parties’ ability to organise rallies and exercise their political rights in Pakistan.