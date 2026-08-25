Pakistan Says ‘Significant Progress’ Made in Talks With Iran to End Conflict

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Tuesday that Islamabad and Tehran had made “significant progress” in talks aimed at reducing regional tensions and finding a path toward peace.

Naqvi made the remarks after travelling to Tehran with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for high-level discussions with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and President Masoud Pezeshkian. Reuters reported that the talks focused on preventing further escalation, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and bringing the conflict to an end.

Naqvi said Islamabad was working with Iran to revive the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, a framework aimed at helping resolve the conflict and facilitate a negotiated settlement. He described his meeting with the Iranian president as constructive and said Tehran had openly presented its position and concerns.

The Pakistani military said Munir’s discussions with Iranian leaders focused on regional peace, preventing further escalation and finding a negotiated settlement. The talks also addressed the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy route whose disruption has heightened concerns over oil supplies and regional stability.

Pakistan has increasingly positioned itself as a mediator between Iran and the United States as negotiations between Washington and Tehran have stalled. Reuters reported that U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Munir before his Tehran visit, with one Pakistani source saying Washington wanted Islamabad to use its influence to bring Iran back to negotiations.

The talks came as tensions between Iran and the United States remained high. Washington has expanded sanctions on Iran and warned countries against providing support to Tehran, while Iran has threatened to retaliate against further pressure and has vowed to restrict oil exports from the Gulf if the conflict escalates.

Pakistan’s latest diplomatic push comes amid growing international concern over the conflict’s impact on regional security, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and global energy markets. Islamabad has said it wants to help prevent further escalation and support a negotiated settlement that could bring a lasting end to the fighting.