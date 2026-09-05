Pakistan Says Joint Operation Dismantled Afghanistan-Linked Drug Network, Seized 671kg of Methamphetamine

Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) says it has dismantled an international drug trafficking network linked to Afghanistan in a joint operation with Sri Lankan authorities and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), seizing a total of 671 kilograms of methamphetamine in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The ANF said on Friday, September 4, that the operation uncovered 200 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipping container at Karachi Port. Intelligence gathered during the investigation was later shared with Sri Lankan authorities and the U.S. DEA, leading to a coordinated operation at Colombo Port, where an additional 471 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside a shipment of towels was seized.

Pakistani authorities said an Afghan national identified as Ehsanullah, described as the alleged mastermind of the trafficking network, was arrested in Pakistan along with several local accomplices. Investigators said the network was operating from Afghanistan and had planned to use Pakistan as a transit route to move narcotics to international markets.

According to the ANF, the combined seizure of 671 kilograms of methamphetamine represents a major blow to a transnational trafficking network operating across South Asia. Authorities said investigations are continuing to identify additional members of the network and trace its financial and logistical operations.

The ANF said Pakistan remains both a transit corridor and a country affected by narcotics originating in Afghanistan, adding that land and maritime routes through Pakistan are frequently targeted by international trafficking networks seeking access to overseas markets.

Pakistani authorities said they will continue working closely with international partners, including law enforcement agencies in Sri Lanka and the United States, to strengthen regional cooperation and disrupt cross-border drug trafficking networks.