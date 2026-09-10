Pakistan Says Afghan Students With Valid Visas Can Continue Studies

Pakistan has clarified that Afghan students holding valid visas will be allowed to continue their education, following reports that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had ordered medical universities to stop admitting Afghan students and expel those enrolled.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said Islamabad has not imposed a blanket ban on Afghan students studying in Pakistan. He said students with valid visas who are enrolled in recognized academic programs can continue their studies and complete their education.

Speaking at the Foreign Ministry’s weekly news briefing, Khan said Pakistan remains committed to honoring the legal status of foreign students who comply with the country’s immigration and education regulations.

“Those who have valid visas and are enrolled in legitimate academic programs will continue their education in Pakistan and complete their studies,” Khan said, rejecting reports that all Afghan students would be forced to leave the country.

His remarks came after widespread concern among Afghan students and universities over reports that the PMDC had instructed medical colleges to halt new admissions for Afghan nationals and remove existing Afghan medical students from institutions across Pakistan.

The reported directive has created uncertainty for hundreds of Afghan students pursuing medical degrees in Pakistan, many of whom fled Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in 2021 and continued their education abroad.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has reportedly instructed medical universities not to admit new Afghan students, citing regulatory and documentation requirements. However, the Foreign Ministry’s statement suggests the restriction does not apply to Afghan students who already possess valid visas and are legally enrolled.

The clarification is expected to ease concerns among current Afghan students, although questions remain over whether universities will reverse or modify any measures taken in response to the PMDC’s reported decision.

Pakistan has been one of the main destinations for Afghan students, particularly those studying medicine and higher education, since the Taliban takeover. Many students have relied on Pakistani universities after educational opportunities for women and some professional fields were severely restricted inside Afghanistan.

The latest controversy comes amid Pakistan’s broader tightening of immigration policies toward Afghan nationals, including deportation campaigns targeting undocumented Afghans. Rights groups and education advocates have warned that restrictions on student enrollment could disrupt the education of young Afghans who have few alternatives.

Pakistani authorities have not announced any nationwide policy ending education for Afghan students with valid visas, but the future of new admissions to medical programs remains uncertain pending further clarification from the PMDC.