Pakistan Says 12 Militants Killed in Kurram Border Clash

Pakistan’s military said 12 militants were killed in a clash along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram district after security forces intercepted a group allegedly attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan.

In a statement issued Sunday, October 11, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said security forces detected the group near the international border on Saturday. It alleged that Afghan Taliban border posts opened fire to support the attempted crossing, triggering an exchange of fire.

The military said Pakistani forces killed 12 members of the group, identified by Islamabad as militants affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), along with Afghan Taliban personnel. The statement did not provide a breakdown of the reported deaths between the two groups.

Pakistan’s military also reported that Naib Subedar Hidayat Aman, a 40-year-old soldier from Ghizer district, was killed during the exchange of fire. It said a clearance operation was underway to search for any remaining militants in the area.

The clash comes amid worsening relations between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban authorities over Pakistan’s allegations that the TTP operates from Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban have rejected Pakistan’s accusations and have called for disputes between the two sides to be resolved through diplomacy.

Border tensions have also been accompanied by Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan. Reuters reported this month that strikes in Kunar and Helmand provinces resulted in conflicting accounts of casualties: the Afghan Taliban authorities reported civilian deaths, while Pakistan said it had targeted militant positions. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan reported civilian deaths in the strikes.

The latest reported clash underscores the continuing security tensions along the border, where allegations of cross-border militancy and military operations have strained relations between the neighbouring countries. Afghan Taliban authorities had not publicly responded to Pakistan’s account of the Kurram incident in the reports reviewed.