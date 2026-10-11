Pakistan President Suspends Provincial Government Led by Imran Khan’s Party

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari has approved emergency rule in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, effectively suspending the provincial government led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The President’s Office announced the decision on Sunday, October 11, saying Zardari had signed the federal government’s recommendation following a cabinet decision and advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The measures were invoked under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution, which address emergency powers and governor’s rule.

The federal government justified the intervention by citing a deteriorating security situation, an increase in militant attacks and what it described as the provincial administration’s failure to take effective action against terrorism. Officials also pointed to unsuccessful negotiations between federal representatives and the provincial leadership.

The move comes amid escalating tensions between Sharif’s government and the PTI. The party has been organizing protests demanding Khan’s release and has threatened further demonstrations and a march towards Islamabad. Khan has remained in prison since 2023 and continues to be a central figure in Pakistan’s political opposition.

PTI has condemned the suspension of its provincial government, describing the federal intervention as an attack on its electoral mandate and democratic governance. The move places the province under greater federal influence at a time of heightened political and security tensions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan, has faced persistent militant violence, including attacks on security personnel and government facilities. The federal government says stronger measures are needed to address the security threat, while the dispute with PTI has intensified concerns about the relationship between Islamabad and the province’s elected leadership.

The decision marks a major escalation in Pakistan’s political confrontation and could further deepen tensions between the federal government and Khan’s party. Further details about the administration of the province under governor’s rule have not been fully outlined in the initial announcement.