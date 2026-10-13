Pakistan PM Forms 11-Member Committee to Oversee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed an 11-member committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to oversee governance and security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in the northwestern province.

The committee will monitor administrative and security developments daily and report to Sharif, according to a report published by Dawn on Tuesday, October 13. A source close to the prime minister said the committee had been established informally and no separate official notification had been issued. Its members include several federal ministers and political representatives.

The move follows President Asif Ali Zardari’s approval of emergency measures on October 11, which suspended the provincial government led by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The federal government has cited deteriorating security and accused the provincial administration of failing to cooperate adequately in counterterrorism efforts. It has also established a separate advisory council to assist Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in running provincial affairs.

The political crisis has intensified amid protests by PTI supporters demanding the release of Khan, who has been imprisoned since 2023. The party has rejected the federal government’s allegations concerning its handling of militancy and criticised the emergency measures as an attack on provincial autonomy. The latest developments came ahead of a planned march by Khan’s supporters to Islamabad.

The federal government’s intervention has heightened tensions between Islamabad and the PTI, which had governed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The emergency measures and transfer of provincial authority to federal oversight have raised further questions about political stability, provincial autonomy and the government’s response to rising militancy in the region.