Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry speaks to Arab News in Rawalpindi, May 16, 2025. (AN Photo)

Pakistan is prepared to take all necessary measures to defend Saudi Arabia under its bilateral defence agreement with the kingdom and a wider trilateral pact with Türkiye, the country’s military spokesperson has said, signalling a readiness to put the agreements’ commitments into practice.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that implementing the Makkah Joint Defence Alliance would involve arrangements for the rapid deployment of agreed forces and military capabilities in Saudi Arabia. He said these could include increased military readiness, closer coordination, intelligence-sharing and defensive operations. Chaudhry described Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial integrity as “absolute and non-negotiable.”

Chaudhry said Pakistani troops were already stationed in Saudi Arabia, carrying out defence, support and training missions, including military exercises. He did not disclose whether Riyadh had requested additional forces or specify the number of personnel and military capabilities that could be deployed under the alliance. The military spokesperson said operational details would not be made public.

The Makkah Joint Defence Alliance, signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye in August 2026, establishes a collective-defence framework under which an armed attack on one member is treated as an attack on all three. The agreement is intended to strengthen military coordination and collective deterrence. It is separate from the bilateral Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in September 2025.

Chaudhry also said a meeting between representatives of the alliance and Iranian officials in Tehran on October 26 was aimed at reducing regional tensions and strengthening cooperation. He said participants agreed to continue dialogue, while Pakistan remained committed to diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

The defence arrangement has taken on added significance amid heightened regional tensions and attacks targeting Saudi territory and infrastructure. The Associated Press reported that Türkiye’s parliament approved the agreement last week, while Reuters reported in October that Ankara had submitted it for parliamentary ratification. The full operational provisions of the pact, including the precise military response required in the event of an attack, have not been publicly disclosed.