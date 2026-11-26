Pakistan envoy for Afghanistan, M. Sadiq Khan discussed regional security with Dutch officials in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq Khan, has discussed regional security concerns and the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan with senior Dutch officials in Islamabad.

Sadiq announced the meeting on Thursday, November 26, in a post on X, saying he had met Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Robert Jan Siegert and Eline Botger, head of the South Asia Division at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The discussions focused on regional developments, shared interests and Afghanistan’s security situation, according to his statement.

The Pakistani envoy said the participants also discussed the presence of what he described as a large number of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, referring to reports by international organisations, including the United Nations.

However, the authorities in Kabul have consistently rejected allegations that Afghanistan territory is being used as a base for attacks against neighbouring countries. They have also maintained that Pakistan is blaming Afghanistan for its own internal security problems.

The meeting comes amid continued tensions between Islamabad and Kabul over Pakistan’s allegations that militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operate from Afghanistan territory and carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly raised the issue with regional and international partners, arguing that the activities of armed groups in Afghanistan pose a threat to its national security and wider regional stability.

The Taliban authorities have consistently rejected allegations that Afghanistan is being used as a base for attacks against neighbouring countries.

A September 9 report by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, submitted to the General Assembly and Security Council, highlighted the activities of armed groups, including the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and the TTP, and their implications for Afghanistan and regional security. The report also noted continuing cross-border hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

However, Sadiq did not identify the specific organisations discussed during Thursday’s meeting or provide further details about the exchanges with the Dutch officials.

The meeting represents another diplomatic engagement by Pakistan with international partners over security concerns linked to Afghanistan.

The UN report further documented civilian casualties, displacement and damage to critical infrastructure linked to cross-border hostilities, underscoring the broader security challenges facing the region.

Islamabad has increasingly sought to raise its concerns through diplomatic channels, including discussions with European and regional governments. Pakistan says international cooperation is necessary to address security threats and prevent Afghanistan territory from being used by armed groups.