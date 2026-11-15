World leaders during the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on September 1, 2026/Photo/ANI

Pakistan will send Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik to New Delhi for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) forum from November 20 to 22, marking the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India in more than three years.

Reuters reported on November 14 that Pakistan had nominated Malik to represent the country at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue, the first such ministerial visit since former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meeting in Goa in May 2023. The announcement comes amid strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following their military confrontation in May 2025.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the nomination in a statement on Saturday, saying Malik, the federal minister for climate change and environmental coordination, would represent Islamabad at the inaugural gathering in the Indian capital.

The ministry said the forum would bring together representatives from SCO member states to discuss civilisational dialogue and cultural understanding. It added that Pakistan remained committed to promoting dialogue between civilisations and strengthening people-to-people contacts through the regional organisation.

The announcement followed India’s confirmation that invitations had been extended to SCO member states, including Pakistan. Indian officials had earlier said they expected Pakistan to participate in the November gathering.

The forum was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, in September 2025. It aims to promote cultural cooperation, mutual understanding and exchanges among countries belonging to the organisation.

The inaugural event will be held at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi. Modi is expected to attend its opening ceremony on November 20. Discussions are expected to cover shared cultural heritage, civilisational links, art, architecture, languages and literature.

The ministerial visit comes against the backdrop of deteriorating India-Pakistan relations following Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when India launched military strikes in Pakistan after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir. The two countries subsequently engaged in several days of military confrontation before agreeing to a ceasefire.

Despite the tensions, both countries have continued to participate in multilateral engagements under the SCO framework. In October 2024, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar travelled to Islamabad for an SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, marking the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade.

In September 2026, India’s SCO national coordinator, Alok Dimri, also visited Islamabad for a preparatory meeting hosted by Pakistan, which holds the organisation’s rotating presidency.

However, the diplomatic engagements have not resulted in a resumption of formal bilateral dialogue. New Delhi has maintained that talks with Islamabad cannot proceed while terrorism remains a concern.