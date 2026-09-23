Pakistan Military Signs Defense Deal With Trump Sons-Backed U.S. Drone Company

A U.S. drone company backed by the two eldest sons of President Donald Trump has signed a defense cooperation agreement with Pakistan’s military, securing an initial order for unmanned aerial systems in a deal that has drawn scrutiny because of the firm’s ties to India, Israel, and the Trump family.

Powerus, a Florida-based drone manufacturer founded in 2025, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Army following a meeting between its delegation and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at military headquarters in Rawalpindi on September 16. A day later, the company announced it had received an undisclosed initial procurement order from Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence for unmanned aerial systems. Neither the value of the agreement nor the specific systems involved has been disclosed because of security and confidentiality concerns.

The agreement marks one of the most significant recent defense partnerships between Pakistan and a U.S. drone manufacturer, reflecting broader efforts by Washington and Islamabad to strengthen military and technology cooperation after years of strained relations. Powerus executives have said the company hopes to build long-term technology partnerships and potentially localize some drone manufacturing in Pakistan.

The deal has attracted international attention because Powerus is preparing to merge with Nasdaq-listed Aureus Greenway Holdings, a company backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump through their investment vehicle, American Ventures. Regulatory filings indicate the investment fund is expected to hold a nearly 10 percent stake in the combined company after the merger is completed.

Powerus and representatives of Trump’s sons have stressed that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are passive investors with no role in the company’s management, operations, or contract negotiations. The White House has also rejected suggestions that the Pakistan agreement represents a conflict of interest involving the Trump family.

India licensing deal raises regional concerns

Less than three months before signing the Pakistan agreement, Powerus granted an Indian defense manufacturer exclusive rights to manufacture and sell its Guardian-1 drone interceptor technology in India. The company is therefore positioned to work with both India and Pakistan; two nuclear-armed rivals whose militaries have increasingly relied on drones in recent border confrontations.

Defense analysts say the arrangement raises operational and strategic questions about supplying related drone technologies to both countries, particularly as tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad remain high.

Israeli connection fuels debate in Pakistan

Another controversial aspect of the deal is the background of Powerus co-founder Brett Velicovich, a former Israeli soldier. Pakistan does not recognize Israel and has repeatedly accused it of committing genocide in Gaza.

Analysts quoted by media have questioned why Pakistan which already manufactures drones domestically and imports advanced systems from China and Türkiye, would partner with a newly established U.S. company that also maintains business ties with India and has Israeli-linked leadership.

Pakistan’s military confirmed discussions with Powerus focused on defense procurement, production, and long-term capacity building but did not publicly mention the MoU in its official statement. Powerus said the agreement provides a strategic framework for future cooperation and remains subject to U.S. export controls and government approvals.

The company said Pakistan’s developing defense sector presents opportunities for joint technology projects, while insisting that its business relationships are pursued on their own commercial merits rather than political connections.

The agreement comes as Pakistan seeks to diversify its defense partnerships while maintaining close military cooperation with China, its largest arms supplier, and expanding engagement with the United States in emerging defense technologies.