Pakistan Militant Attacks Hit 12-Year High in September

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years in September 2026, with 225 attacks reported across the country, according to data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The Islamabad-based institute said the number of attacks rose 13 percent from 199 in August, marking the third consecutive month of increase. The September attacks killed 259 people and injured 242 others, compared with 158 deaths and 181 injuries in August.

PICSS said militant attacks and security-force-initiated operations together left at least 545 people dead and 261 injured during September. Those killed included 103 security personnel, 81 civilians and 346 militants, as well as 15 members of peace committees.

Balochistan recorded the highest number of militant attacks, with 131 incidents, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 58 and the former tribal areas with 34, according to the report. PICSS has previously identified Balochistan as the main area of the recent escalation in militant violence.

The increase comes amid continued attacks by armed groups in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Recent attacks have included a suicide bombing in Dera Ismail Khan that killed at least 11 people and wounded 30, with the Pakistani Taliban claiming responsibility.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of allowing Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups to operate from Afghanistan territory. The Taliban authorities deny the allegations. Reuters has reported that the dispute over alleged militant safe havens has contributed to worsening relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

PICSS said 1,232 militant attacks were recorded in Pakistan during the first nine months of 2026. The institute also reported that kidnappings linked to militant incidents reached their highest monthly level in a decade in September.