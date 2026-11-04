Cargo trucks halted at the Gabd-Rimdan border crossing in Balochistan on October 21, 2026, after Pakistan suspended trade with Iran. (Photo: Behram Baloch/AFP)

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, told the National Assembly on 26 October that the closure of the Pakistan-Iran border is one of the main reasons for the soaring price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and that the government is now trying to bring in fuel by sea instead. By then, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief and Chief of Defence Forces, had flown to Tehran twice in a single week, on 20 and 26 October. At home, the visits were presented as proof that bilateral ties were sound, and the Gabd-Rimdan crossing partially reopened four days after the first trip. Pakistan’s military spokesman later asked why the field marshal would go twice “if it is not for some positivity.”

Both claims cannot hold at once, and the gap between them is where Pakistan’s West Asia policy now sits. Since brokering the April ceasefire between Washington and Tehran and hosting the Islamabad talks, Pakistan has spent most of this year marketing itself as the indispensable mediator between the two. The return has been a cooking gas crisis, an unanswered request for American money, a defence partner, Saudi Arabia, that it has publicly declined to fight for, and an Iranian leadership that no longer hides its scepticism.

The energy arithmetic explains why ordinary Pakistanis are paying for this policy failure. The minister told the house that 50 to 60 percent of Pakistan’s imported LPG came from Iran and the rest from Qatar, and that Qatari supply has been suspended because of the war. Pakistan produces only about a quarter of the LPG it consumes. The regulator’s notified price is about PKR 280 per kilogram, yet lawmaker Aliya Kamran told the house the fuel was selling for PKR 700 to 800 in remote and northern areas. Traders said a 12-kilogram cylinder jumped from PKR 4,500 to PKR 7,000 within days of the closure.

The minister acknowledged that the notified rate covers only locally produced LPG and that no pricing policy exists for imports, according to the state news agency APP. Dawn reported that the gas is not sold at the official rate even when supply is in surplus. By the minister’s own estimate, imported LPG should cost PKR 450 to 500 a kilogram, far below what households are paying. That is an admission that the regulatory framework has no authority over the market it governs. Turning to seaborne imports in the middle of a winter shortage and a war in West Asia is not a policy but a description of having run out of them.

During the same session, lawmaker Naeema Kishwar Khan asked why the government had suspended trade with Iran through the border. It was a reasonable question when ministers blame that same closure for a price shock hitting households without piped gas. Pakistan’s own Ministry of Commerce suspended traffic at the Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan crossings on 17 October, citing security and anti-smuggling concerns. Iran’s ambassador in Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said there were no restrictions on the Iranian side, including on LPG exports, and blamed changes to Pakistan’s import paperwork.

The state is attributing a crisis to its own decision. Even after Gabd-Rimdan reopened on 24 October, only consignments documented before the closure were allowed through, and Dawn observed in an editorial that the partial reopening had failed to ease the shortage. The irony runs deeper. In April, Pakistan issued the Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026, opening six road routes from Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar to the Iranian border so that third-country cargo could reach Iran despite the American naval blockade. Islamabad built a land bridge for other countries’ goods and now cannot move its own most basic household fuel across the same frontier.

Munir did not go to Tehran to reopen that border. His 20 October meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian produced a public instruction rather than a negotiation. Pezeshkian told him that Washington “must lift threats and sanctions before any talks,” according to Iranian state media. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told him the United States could not regain Iran’s trust without meeting the seven conditions Tehran had already set, and that Iran had nothing new to say.

Those terms were conveyed through Qatari mediators, not Pakistani ones. Iran offers to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, under its own control, in exchange for lifting the American maritime blockade, easing oil export restrictions, releasing frozen assets and ending hostilities on all fronts, with those conditions met before nuclear talks begin. No mediator can bridge that, and one with no leverage over Washington certainly cannot.

Iranian commentary around the visit was more revealing than the communiqués. On the day Munir landed, three senior Iranian officials and an Iranian insider told Reuters that Tehran was deliberately prolonging talks to weaken President Donald Trump politically ahead of the 3 November midterm elections, and that a breakthrough before the vote was unlikely. Tehran analyst Saeed Leylaz put it bluntly: “Iran is influencing the US election without taking any unlawful action.”

The hardline Fars news agency, meanwhile, tied Munir’s trip to the oil market. It reported that the visit looked unlikely until crude neared $110 a barrel, and quoted a source saying earlier mediator visits had lowered prices without producing significant progress. The market behaved as described: Brent touched a five-month high of nearly $112 on 20 October, then settled lower as traders weighed the Munir-Pezeshkian meeting. Fars was in effect describing Pakistani diplomacy as a commodity-market event rather than a peace process, and that is a more accurate assessment than anything Islamabad has issued.

The second visit on 26 October brought Munir to Tehran alongside Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. It was the first high-level meeting between Iran and all three signatories of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed on 7 August, under which an attack on one is treated as an attack on all. Iranian officials said the meeting was Munir’s initiative, proposed during his first visit.

According to regional sources cited by The National, Riyadh and its partners asked Iran to restrain the Houthis, while Iranian interlocutors insisted Tehran lacked the leverage to compel them. The meeting produced no publicly announced agreement to stop the attacks. The arrangement is the opposite of what the pact advertised: three ostensible collective defence partners seeking accommodation with Iran over the Houthis rather than deterring it. Analysts quoted by Alhurra noted that neither Turkey nor Pakistan was willing to apply military or economic pressure on Iran, leaving the three partners with little leverage over Washington or Tehran.

Pakistan’s position on Yemen has in any case been stated plainly enough for Riyadh to draw conclusions. On 18 September, the military’s spokesman said Pakistan would go to any extent to defend the kingdom and called its commitment “unconditional.” On 5 October, the three pact members activated the agreement and agreed to rapidly deploy forces to Saudi Arabia. Yet on 9 October, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said the agreement does not commit Pakistan to sending troops into Yemen, described it as defensive and limited to helping Saudi Arabia protect its sovereignty, and dismissed reports of Pakistani participation in airstrikes as speculative. The Information Ministry had already called a New York Times report of Pakistani jets striking the Houthis “fake and fabricated.” On 30 October, the military spokesman went further, saying Pakistan was not part of what he called an intra-Yemen conflict.

Islamabad has roughly 8,000 troops in the kingdom, according to Reuters, along with a fighter squadron and an air-defence system. It also holds the alliance’s first secretary-general post through retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood. Yet it publicly defined the limits of its obligation at the first moment they were tested. Saudi planners who remember the Pakistani parliament’s 2015 refusal to commit forces to Yemen are entitled to ask what they purchased.

Against these costs, Pakistan’s financial return for playing mediator remains close to zero. Islamabad requested a $10 billion exchange stabilisation facility from the United States Treasury in July. In August, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said he expected a response by the end of September; by mid-September, he was saying it could take another two months. No decision has been announced, and no new Saudi financing package has been made public.

The International Monetary Fund projects a current account deficit of about $4.5 billion, against Islamabad’s estimate of about $2.5 billion, puts gross financing needs at 22 to 25 percent of output, and estimates banks’ exposure to public debt at 63 percent. Growth slowed to 2 percent in the final quarter of the last fiscal year as industry contracted 4.7 percent. Inflation hit 11.1 percent in August and was still 9.6 percent in October, well above the central bank’s 5 to 7 percent target.

Domestic conditions have deteriorated while this shuttle diplomacy consumed the state’s attention. On 11 October, the federal government imposed an emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspending the elected PTI administration, and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was detained. Islamabad cited militant violence and the province’s alleged failure to cooperate on counter-terrorism, a justification PTI rejects as politically motivated. The Centre for Research and Security Studies recorded 1,415 violence-linked deaths between July and September, an 83 percent jump on the previous quarter, including 829 in Balochistan and 556 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The 2026 Global Hunger Index ranked Pakistan 106th of 122 countries and second-worst in South Asia, ahead only of Afghanistan.

Munir is steadily running out of rooms to enter. Tehran has told him publicly that the terms are for Washington to meet. Riyadh has been told that the pact does not extend to the war it is fighting against the Houthis. The Americans have not paid. And as the midterm vote arrived, the most serious channel between Washington and Tehran ran through Doha, where Iranian negotiators worked on a framework with Qatari mediators, not through Islamabad. The mediation was always a financing strategy for Pakistan rather than a diplomatic conviction, and it has failed on its own terms.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Khaama Press.