A public dispute has intensified between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman over security and the federal government’s handling of the province.

Kundi recently criticised Fazlur Rehman for his opposition to the government’s policies, saying that if the JUI-F chief had such serious problems with the Pakistani state, he should move to Afghanistan.

The governor’s remarks triggered a sharp response from Fazlur Rehman, who said Afghanistan was the homeland of Pashtuns and Afghans, adding that Pashtun communities live on both sides of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and should be supported.

Fazlur Rehman also questioned Kundi’s authority, saying the governor merely wore a “three-piece suit” while real power rested with a council operating under the prime minister.

The JUI-F leader accused the government of attempting to weaken his party by pressuring its members and religious figures close to him. He alleged that some party members had been summoned to government offices and pressured to make statements against him.

He said his party would not be subdued through political pressure, arguing that previous governments had also attempted to bring political and religious groups under their control.

The exchange comes amid wider political tensions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the federal government imposed governor’s rule across the province and emergency measures in 12 districts on October 11. The measures placed provincial government functions under Kundi and established a separate administrative structure for the affected districts.

Fazlur Rehman has questioned the constitutional basis of these arrangements and demanded clarity over the division of powers between the governor, federal authorities and the newly established administrative bodies. He has also raised concerns about the future of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas, which were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018.

The latest exchange highlights growing political divisions in Pakistan over security policy, provincial governance and relations with Afghanistan.