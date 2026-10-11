Pakistan Imposes Emergency and Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, effectively suspending the provincial government led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, according to official statements.

The decision followed an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. The cabinet reviewed the security situation in the northwestern province and recommended invoking constitutional powers, citing what the federal government described as the provincial administration’s disengagement from efforts to combat terrorism.

The measures were approved under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution, which provide for the declaration of an emergency and the imposition of governor’s rule when constitutional governance in a province is deemed to have failed. The President’s House confirmed the constitutional basis for the decision, while the Prime Minister’s Office said the cabinet had reviewed concerns over law and order and counterterrorism efforts.

Following the approval, the federal government appointed Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief secretary, according to an official notification reported by Dawn. The appointment took immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

The move comes amid escalating tensions between the federal government and the PTI-led provincial administration. Khan, who remains in prison, continues to command significant political support in the province. His party has been involved in a confrontation with the federal government over political demands and counterterrorism policy.

The latest developments also coincide with a protest march led by PTI supporters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards Islamabad, demanding Khan’s release. The march and the breakdown of negotiations between the federal government and opposition representatives have added to political tensions, while authorities have tightened security around the capital.

Under Pakistan’s Constitution, emergency powers can expand the federal government’s authority in a province. Article 232 addresses the proclamation of an emergency, while Article 234 concerns governor’s rule in the event of a failure of constitutional machinery. The Constitution also sets procedures and time limits for parliamentary approval of these measures.

The decision is expected to intensify political disputes between Islamabad and the PTI, while raising questions about provincial autonomy, constitutional procedure and the federal government’s approach to security in a region bordering Afghanistan.