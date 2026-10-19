Pakistan plans to send its first astronaut to China’s Tiangong space station within a month, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said, as Islamabad expands its space cooperation with Beijing and pursues a long-term goal of landing on the Moon by 2035.

Iqbal announced the plan on Sunday at the closing ceremony of World Space Week in Narowal, saying cooperation with China could help advance Pakistan’s space research and technological capabilities.

Pakistani pilots Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Dawood have been selected as candidates for the mission and have undergone training in Beijing. Authorities have not yet announced which candidate will be chosen to travel to space.

The selected astronaut is expected to serve as a payload specialist aboard the Chinese space station, conducting scientific experiments developed by Pakistan. The mission is expected to last about one week.

Speaking at the conclusion of World Space Week 2026 in Narowal, organised for the first time in collaboration with Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the event aimed to raise young people’s awareness of space science, scientific research and modern technology. He also announced plans to establish Pakistan’s first Space Museum at the University of Narowal to encourage students to pursue careers in science and space technology.

Iqbal praised the University of Narowal for securing first place at the Islamabad Science Festival, saying the achievement demonstrated the talent and potential of Pakistan’s youth. He added that improved access to higher education was helping students overcome financial barriers and achieve academic success, while the proposed museum would encourage more young people to explore space research and other scientific fields.

The minister also announced plans to establish Pakistan’s first space museum at the University of Narowal, aimed at raising scientific awareness and encouraging young people to pursue careers in space science and technology.

Pakistan and China are also cooperating on a Pakistani lunar rover expected to be sent to the Moon around 2028 as part of China’s Chang’e-8 mission. The project would deepen bilateral space cooperation and support Pakistan’s longer-term ambitions in lunar exploration.