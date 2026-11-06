A shopkeeper arranges Pakistani rupee banknotes in Karachi. Pakistan’s external debt stock reached $135.1 billion at the end of 2025, according to the World Bank. Photo: | Asif Hassan / AFP

Pakistan’s external debt has nearly doubled over the past decade, reaching $135.1 billion in 2025, compared with $68.7 billion in 2015, according to the World Bank’s International Debt Report 2026. The debt increased by about 4 percent from the previous year, when it stood at $129.9 billion.

Of the total, $107.08 billion comprised public and publicly guaranteed obligations, while private-sector borrowing without government guarantees accounted for $17.58 billion. Short-term external debt stood at a further $10.45 billion. Multilateral institutions accounted for $56.83 billion of public and publicly guaranteed debt, followed by bilateral creditors with $42.43 billion.

China remained Pakistan’s largest individual country creditor, with approximately $22.4 billion in outstanding loans. The country also owed about $19.2 billion to the World Bank and $16.83 billion to the Asian Development Bank, highlighting its continued reliance on international financial institutions and bilateral lending.

The report also highlighted a significant difference in the cost of new borrowing. Financing commitments from official creditors in 2025 carried an average interest rate of 3.6 percent, with a 16-year repayment period and a four-year grace period. In contrast, new private-sector loans carried an average interest rate of 8.6 percent, with an average maturity of three years and a one-year grace period.

Pakistan’s external debt-to-gross national income ratio reached 34 percent in 2025, while debt-service payments accounted for 33 percent of its export earnings. China extended the maturity of approximately $2 billion in Pakistani loans during the year, while the International Monetary Fund provided $2.3 billion in new disbursements under its Extended Fund Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility programmes.

Across the broader Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region, the external debt-to-GNI ratio also increased from 26.7 percent to 29.4 percent, marking the largest annual rise among the World Bank’s regional groupings.