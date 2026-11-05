Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq meets newly appointed UNHCR representative Noriko Takagi in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, has met with newly appointed UN refugee agency representative Noriko Takagi to discuss Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation and challenges facing the country.

Sadiq said on Wednesday, November 4, that the meeting focused on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, major challenges on the ground and the importance of strengthening international cooperation. He shared details of the meeting in a post on X but did not provide further information about any specific agreements or initiatives.

Takagi was appointed UNHCR’s representative in Pakistan in October, succeeding Philippa Candler. She brings nearly three decades of experience in humanitarian and refugee-protection work and previously served as the agency’s representative in Myanmar from 2023 to 2026.

The meeting comes as Afghanistan continues to face a major humanitarian and economic crisis, compounded by the large-scale return of Afghans from neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan and Iran.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners have projected that nearly 2.7 million Afghans could return from Pakistan and Iran between April and December 2026. The UN’s response plan estimates that $529.2 million is needed to provide emergency assistance and support the reintegration of returnees in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been among the countries implementing measures to return undocumented Afghan nationals, while UNHCR has raised concerns about the protection of vulnerable Afghans who could face serious risks if sent back. In a separate meeting with Pakistani officials in October, Takagi called for careful consideration of cases involving people who could face threats to their lives and safety upon return.