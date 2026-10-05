Pakistan Envoy Meets Tajik Official in Moscow Ahead of Afghanistan Talks

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, met with Sarwar Bakhti, head of the Middle East and Africa Department at Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry, in Moscow ahead of the eighth round of the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan.

Sadiq said Monday that the two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan and wider regional developments. Pakistan’s ambassadors to Afghanistan and Russia also attended the meeting, according to Sadiq’s statement.

The meeting came as regional representatives gathered in Moscow for the eighth Moscow Format consultations, scheduled for October 5. Pakistan’s delegation is being led by Sadiq, while Kabul’s delegation is headed by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Moscow Format brings together Afghanistan and key regional countries, including Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan and Central Asian states. The consultations are expected to address Afghanistan’s political and economic situation, regional security, counterterrorism and efforts to combat drug trafficking.

The talks take place amid sharply deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan. Islamabad has accused Kabul of allowing armed groups to operate from Afghanistan territory, while the Taliban authorities reject the allegations and accuse Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Russia has said it is prepared to use the Moscow Format as a platform to encourage Pakistan and the Taliban authorities to reach a compromise. Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said the tensions between the two sides would be discussed during the consultations.

The meeting between Sadiq and the Tajik official is part of broader diplomatic engagement on the sidelines of the Moscow talks, as regional governments seek to coordinate their positions on Afghanistan amid growing security and political tensions.