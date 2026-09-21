Pakistan Detains Imran Khan’s Three Sisters Ahead of PTI Protest March

Pakistani authorities have detained all three sisters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for 30 days under a public order law, days before Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans nationwide protests demanding Khan’s release, according to the party.

Police detained Aleema Khan from her residence in Lahore on Sunday, while her sisters Dr. Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi were taken into custody the following day. PTI said several other family members were also detained during police raids, although children were later released.

The Lahore district administration issued separate detention orders under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, stating that the sisters posed a threat to public safety and public order. The orders send them to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for a preventive detention period of 30 days.

PTI condemned the arrests as politically motivated and accused the Punjab government of attempting to silence Khan’s family before the party’s planned September 27 protest march to Islamabad. PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram said police raided a family residence and arrested the sisters alongside several relatives.

Aleema Khan has become one of the most prominent public voices for her brother since his imprisonment, regularly addressing media and supporters outside court hearings and prison proceedings. None of Khan’s sisters hold official positions within PTI, but they have been active in campaigning for his release and criticizing the government over his detention.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has declared PTI’s planned protest illegal and warned that authorities will not allow demonstrations to disrupt public life or block roads in Islamabad and Punjab. Thousands of police officers have reportedly been deployed, and security checkpoints have been established ahead of the march.

Imran Khan has remained in prison since 2023 and continues to face multiple legal cases. Several of his convictions have been suspended or overturned on appeal, but he remains incarcerated in other cases that PTI describes as politically motivated. Khan and his party deny all wrongdoing.

The detentions come amid an expanding crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters before the planned demonstrations. Lawyers representing Khan’s sisters have challenged the detention orders in the Lahore High Court, arguing that authorities failed to provide specific allegations or follow the legal procedure required under the MPO law.

Human rights groups and opposition politicians have repeatedly raised concerns over Pakistan’s use of preventive detention laws against political opponents and activists. The government says the measures are necessary to maintain public order and prevent unrest ahead of large public gatherings.

The arrests have further heightened political tensions in Pakistan, where PTI has vowed to proceed with its nationwide protest campaign despite warnings from authorities and an intensified security crackdown.