Pakistan has closed its Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh in North of Afghanistan after a hand grenade was found inside the bag of a woman.

The Embassy of Pakistan in a statement said “Pakistan Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif was closed today because an Afghan woman was caught trying to bring a hand grenade into the Consulate in her personal bag. The woman was arrested by police and is under investigation to find perpetrators of the failed attack.”

The statement further added that the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has urged the Afghan Foreign Office to provide foolproof security to its Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif and to share findings of its investigations at the earliest.

“Pakistan Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif will remain closed for visa services till the provision of fool-proof security by the authorities in Mazar-e-Sharif to prevent any untoward incident in the Consulate General,” the statement said.

The Afghan authorities have not commented in this regard so far.