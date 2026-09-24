Pakistan Carries Out Airstrikes Inside Afghanistan

Pakistan said it carried out air and drone strikes against 10 locations across Afghanistan on Thursday, describing the operation as a response to alleged drone attacks launched from Afghan territory a day earlier.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarar announced the operation in a statement on X, saying Islamabad had acted under its right to self-defense after what he described as a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. He said the strikes were “deliberate, precise, calculated and proportionate” and were limited to identified military targets allegedly connected to planned attacks inside Pakistan.

The operation marks one of Pakistan’s most extensive publicly acknowledged military actions inside Afghanistan in recent months and follows a sharp escalation in tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban administration over border security and militant activity.

Tarar accused Kabul of allowing attacks against Pakistan to originate from Afghan territory and warned that Islamabad “will neither accept nor tolerate” cross-border attacks. Pakistan has repeatedly alleged that militants affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operate from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, an accusation the Taliban have consistently denied.

The latest strikes came just two days after Pakistani fighter jets reportedly targeted areas in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Paktia and Kunar. Pakistani officials said those earlier attacks were aimed at militant infrastructure, while Afghan authorities reported casualties and condemned the strikes as violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban administration have deteriorated steadily since 2021 over recurring cross-border violence, border fence disputes, and accusations that armed groups are using territory on both sides of the Durand Line to launch attacks. Both governments have exchanged diplomatic protests following several military incidents along the border.

Pakistani authorities have increasingly adopted a policy of conducting cross-border operations against what they describe as imminent militant threats, arguing that diplomatic engagement alone has failed to curb attacks inside Pakistan. Islamabad says its operations are directed at armed groups rather than civilians.

The Taliban administration has previously rejected Pakistan’s accusations and insists it does not allow Afghan territory to be used to threaten neighboring countries. Taliban officials have also condemned previous Pakistani airstrikes, saying they violate Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and risk worsening regional instability.

The latest escalation raises concerns about further military confrontation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where clashes have intensified over the past year despite repeated calls from both sides for dialogue and improved security cooperation.