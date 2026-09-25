Pakistan Border Post Targeted in Retaliatory Attack in Kandahar

Reports from Kandahar said a Pakistani border post in Spin Boldak district was destroyed in a retaliatory attack on Thursday, following Pakistan’s recent airstrikes in southern and eastern Afghanistan, as cross-border tensions between the two sides continued to escalate.

The Taliban’s 205 Al-Badr Corps said it launched the attack after Pakistani forces allegedly shelled the Cargo area of Spin Boldak throughout Wednesday. Nazir Ahmad Shakib, spokesperson for the corps, said forces carried out a counterattack targeting a Pakistani military position near the border.

Shakib claimed the border post was completely destroyed and that Pakistani forces suffered “heavy casualties.” The Taliban did not provide evidence to support the claim, and Pakistani authorities have not commented on the alleged attack or reported any casualties.

The claimed retaliation follows a series of Pakistani airstrikes carried out early Thursday in Kandahar, Khost and Paktia provinces. Taliban officials said four civilians were killed in those strikes and accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Pakistan has said the strikes targeted hideouts of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated militant groups, as well as locations allegedly used to launch drones into Pakistan. Islamabad has repeatedly accused militants operating from Afghanistan territory of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, an allegation the Taliban administration denies.

The latest exchange comes just days after Pakistan also launched airstrikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces, where Taliban officials reported three people killed and four others injured. Pakistan has described its recent operations as part of efforts to counter cross-border militant threats.

Cross-border violence has intensified in recent months, with both sides exchanging accusations over militant activity, drone attacks and artillery fire along the Durand Line. Diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Kabul administration have deteriorated amid growing security concerns.

Regional observers warn that continued military exchanges risk further destabilizing the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where clashes between security forces and armed groups have become increasingly frequent since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.