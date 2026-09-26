Pakistan Bombing Kills 11 in Dera Ismail Khan; TTP Claims Responsibility

At least 11 people were killed and 30 others injured after a powerful explosion struck Pakistan’s northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, in one of the deadliest attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent months.

Rescue 1122, Pakistan’s emergency response service, said the blast occurred near the Aman Mela area of Dera Ismail Khan, prompting a large-scale emergency operation. Ambulances rushed victims to nearby hospitals, while security forces sealed off the area and launched an investigation.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistani authorities have not immediately released details about the intended target or confirmed the type of explosive device used.

Dera Ismail Khan, located near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, has long been a hotspot for militant violence. The district has witnessed repeated attacks targeting police, security personnel and government installations, particularly since the TTP intensified its insurgency following the collapse of its ceasefire with Islamabad in late 2022.

Pakistani security forces have carried out a series of military operations against TTP fighters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent years. However, militant attacks have continued despite those operations, with violence concentrated in districts bordering Afghanistan.

The latest bombing comes amid a broader resurgence of militant violence in Pakistan’s northwest. Pakistani officials have repeatedly accused the TTP of operating from safe havens across the Afghanistan border, an allegation the Taliban authorities in Kabul have denied, insisting they do not allow Afghanistan territory to be used for attacks against other countries.

Authorities have not yet provided an updated casualty toll or identified the victims. The investigation into the bombing remains ongoing.