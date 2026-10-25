Hundreds of shipping containers at Karachi Port in Pakistan, where goods belonging to Afghan traders have been put up for auction amid prolonged trade disruptions and mounting storage charges.

Pakistani customs authorities have put hundreds of containers carrying Afghan traders’ goods up for auction at Karachi Port, citing high taxes, storage charges and delays that have left the shipments stranded amid prolonged trade disruptions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The BBC reported on Saturday that images released by an auction company showed containers opened and their contents displayed to potential buyers. Afghan trader Matiullah told the BBC that the auction process had begun several days earlier.

Afghan Chamber of Commerce officials have condemned the move, describing it as contrary to regional and international trade laws.

The auction comes after the closure of major trade and transit routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan disrupted the movement of goods and left Afghan shipments stranded at Pakistani ports. Traders have faced mounting costs as their cargo remained uncleared.

Earlier this year, Pakistani authorities allowed Afghan traders to remove stranded goods from the country’s ports or arrange for their shipment to other destinations. At the time, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries said about 15,000 containers and consignments belonging to Afghan traders were at risk of being auctioned.

According to the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, more than 60 percent of those goods have since been returned to their countries of origin, while some shipments were redirected to Iran’s Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports.

Younus Mohmand, an Afghan trade representative, said the goods now being auctioned were among the consignments traders had been unable to retrieve because of high taxes and storage costs.

Matiullah said traders had received notices before their goods were put up for auction. He added that owners could still approach the courts to seek to stop the sales.

The total number of Afghan-owned containers still stranded at Karachi Port remains unclear. Although thousands of containers were removed following Pakistan’s earlier decision, traders are believed to have cargo remaining at the port.

The dispute reflects the wider impact of deteriorating relations between Kabul’s Taliban authorities and Islamabad. Pakistan has said border restrictions are linked to security concerns, while Taliban officials have accused Islamabad of politicising trade and transit.

The prolonged closure of crossings has sharply reduced cross-border commerce. Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported that bilateral trade fell from $1.3 billion in the 2024–25 fiscal year to $358 million in 2025–26, a decline of about 74 percent. The disruption has also pushed Afghan businesses to seek alternative routes through Iran and Central Asia.

Repeated rounds of talks between the two sides in Doha, Istanbul and Riyadh have yet to restore normal trade flows, leaving traders on both sides facing uncertainty and additional costs.