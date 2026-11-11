Pakistani security forces have arrested an Afghan national accused of planning terrorist attacks in Pakistan and training a suicide bomber, following a joint intelligence-based operation in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police officials said on Wednesday, November 11.

Additional Inspector General of Police Abbas Ahsan identified the suspect as Hikmatullah, also known as Hamza, son of Noor Mohammad. He said the suspect was arrested on November 7 in the Tirah Valley near Peshawar after intelligence agencies tracked him using human intelligence, electronic surveillance and other sources. The suspect is reportedly from Mangiyar village in Afghanistan’s Paktia province.

According to Ahsan, Hikmatullah previously served in the former Afghan National Army, where he received three months of military training and another three months of commando training. Pakistani authorities allege that after the collapse of Afghanistan’s former government in August 2021, he became involved in militant activities, using his military experience to establish contacts and conduct training at religious seminaries to facilitate attacks inside Pakistan.

Ahsan said the suspect had links to the former Gul Bahadur militant group and had worked as a security guard for its commander, identified as Mansoor. He also alleged that Hikmatullah trained a man named Akrama to carry out a suicide attack at the Khalid bin Waleed madrassa near Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan.

During a press conference, Pakistani officials played a video statement attributed to the arrested man. In the recording, Hikmatullah said he had studied under a religious scholar for a year before becoming a madrassa teacher. He also described meeting Akrama in Jalalabad and preparing him for a suicide attack. The suspect further said he had sustained injuries during Taliban rule in Afghanistan and was receiving medical treatment in Pakistan.

Ahsan said interrogations had provided investigators with information about the suspect’s alleged facilitators and associates in Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as training locations and potential targets. Authorities said investigations were continuing to establish the extent of the network.

The arrest comes amid a sustained increase in militant violence in Pakistan and deteriorating security conditions along its border with Afghanistan. According to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) project cited by Reuters, militant attacks in Pakistan increased nearly fourfold, from 658 in 2022 to 2,425 in 2025. Attacks attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) rose from 118 to 838 over the same period.

Security reports presented to Pakistan’s federal cabinet also indicated that terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased by 195 percent between March 2024 and September 2026. Police and security personnel were the targets of 73 percent of recorded attacks in the province during 2026, according to Dunya News.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of allowing militant groups, particularly the TTP, to operate from Afghan territory and launch cross-border attacks. Taliban authorities have rejected Islamabad’s allegations, describing militancy as Pakistan’s internal security problem.

The allegations against Hikmatullah have not been independently verified, and Pakistani authorities have not publicly disclosed the full details of the alleged attack plans or the wider network.