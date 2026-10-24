Pakistani police searching for Afghan refugees.

A total of 517 Afghan nationals were arrested in Pakistan during the week of October 11–17, while fear of arrest remained the main reason many Afghans returned to their home country, according to a joint report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN refugee agency.

The report estimated that 2,744,068 Afghan nationals had returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan between September 15, 2023, and October 17, 2026. The total includes both voluntary and forced returns.

During the same week, an estimated 3,883 Afghans returned through the Torkham, Chaman and Bahramcha border crossings, the two agencies reported. Of those who returned, 83 percent were undocumented, while 9 percent held Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) and 8 percent held Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

Fear of arrest was cited as the main reason for returning by 95 percent of undocumented Afghans and ACC holders. The figure stood at 68 percent among PoR cardholders, highlighting the role of detention concerns in cross-border movements.

The report also recorded 499 deportations during the week. Compared with October 4–10, overall returns declined by 10 percent, while deportations fell by 48 percent.

The figures reflect continued returns of Afghan nationals from Pakistan amid enforcement measures affecting undocumented Afghans and people holding different forms of registration or identity documentation.

Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions of people struggling to access adequate food, healthcare and other essential services. The return of Afghan nationals from Pakistan adds to the pressure on communities already affected by poverty, unemployment, displacement and limited public services.

For families arriving without secure housing, livelihoods or adequate support, forced returns can deepen their vulnerability and make reintegration particularly difficult.

Human rights organisations and international agencies have also raised concerns about the risks faced by Afghans returning to a country where restrictions on women and girls, limitations on freedom of expression and other rights violations remain serious concerns.

Deportations may expose some returnees, particularly people at risk because of their work, public profile or personal circumstances, to further danger.