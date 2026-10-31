Pakistani armed forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Pakistan’s military has expressed cautious optimism about its efforts to mediate between the United States and Iran, pointing to two visits by Army Chief Asim Munir to Tehran this month as a possible sign of progress.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for Pakistan’s armed forces, made the remarks on Friday in his first interview since a high-level Pakistani delegation travelled to Tehran earlier this week, Reuters reported.

“Why would the Field Marshal be going twice if it is not for some positivity? So yes, of course,” Chaudhry said when asked whether Munir’s visits indicated progress.

“The word that we would use is always cautiously optimistic,” he added.

Munir, who is leading Pakistan’s mediation efforts to help de-escalate the eight-month-old conflict, visited Tehran twice in October. His latest trip took place on Monday, accompanied by Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. The delegation held talks with senior Iranian officials.

Chaudhry said, however, that obstacles remained, warning that there were still “powerful spoilers and detractors” who believed the continuation of the conflict served their interests. He did not identify those he was referring to.

The military spokesperson declined to disclose details of the discussions in Tehran or say whether Washington had supported the latest visit. His comments offered no confirmation that a breakthrough had been reached or that the United States and Iran had agreed to resume formal negotiations.

Regional diplomacy takes on greater significance

The latest diplomatic initiative has involved Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, both of which joined Pakistan in a defence agreement signed on August 7. The agreement says an armed attack against one signatory will be treated as an attack against all three.

Asked whether Iran could become part of the arrangement, Chaudhry said the agreement did not rule out additional members.

“Anyone who has a shared vision of collective deterrence and regional peace, why not? Everyone is most welcome,” he said, adding that any decision would be for the political leadership of the three countries.

The latest talks also drew a response from Iranian officials. After Monday’s meeting, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said regional security should be ensured by countries in the region without foreign intervention, according to Reuters.

Pakistan has sought to position itself as a channel between Washington and Tehran amid the prolonged conflict. However, its mediation efforts in recent months have yet to produce a publicly announced agreement or a clear breakthrough.

Chaudhry’s remarks suggest Islamabad sees the repeated diplomatic visits as encouraging, while acknowledging that influential opponents of a settlement could complicate efforts to end the conflict.