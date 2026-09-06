Pakistan Army Says 21 Militants Killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan’s military said Sunday that security forces killed 21 militants in several engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of militants it says were killed following an attempted infiltration from Afghanistan to 25.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said the latest operations were carried out between September 3 and 5 in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The military described the militants as members of “Fitna al-Khawarij,” the term Pakistan uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to ISPR, 10 additional militants who had taken shelter in the area were killed following an earlier engagement along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near North Waziristan on the night of August 31 and September 1.

Pakistan’s military had initially reported on September 3 that 15 militants attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan had been killed following a 36-hour engagement along the border opposite North Waziristan. Weapons and ammunition were also reportedly recovered during a follow-up search operation.

The latest statement said the 21 militants killed in subsequent operations included seven in another engagement in North Waziristan and four in joint operations in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan. ISPR said security forces were continuing “sanitisation operations” in the affected areas to search for additional militants.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban authorities of allowing Pakistani militants to use Afghanistan territory to plan and carry out attacks in Pakistan. Kabul has consistently rejected the allegations. The TTP is a separate militant organization from the Afghan Taliban, although the two groups have longstanding ideological and operational ties.

The latest clashes come amid continuing tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban authorities over cross-border militancy. Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said progress in relations with Kabul depends on verifiable assurances that Afghanistan territory will not be used for attacks against Pakistan.

Pakistan has reported a broader increase in militant attacks in recent years, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Data cited by Pakistani media from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project shows that attacks in the country rose substantially between 2022 and 2025, while reported TTP attacks increased more than sevenfold over the same period.