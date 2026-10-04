Pakistan Army Chief Says Airstrikes on Afghanistan Will Continue

Pakistan’s Army Chief and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has said the country will continue taking what it describes as targeted action against militant threats originating from Afghanistan, asserting Islamabad’s right to self-defence.

Munir made the remarks on October 2 while chairing the 277th Corps Commanders’ Conference at Pakistan’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to the military, the commanders reaffirmed Pakistan’s right to self-defence and endorsed targeted operations against what they described as terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

The Pakistani military leadership also accused the Taliban authorities of facilitating militant groups on behalf of India and said the Taliban leadership would be responsible for the consequences. These allegations have not been independently established, while the Taliban authorities have repeatedly rejected accusations that they shelter or support groups carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s latest statements follow a series of airstrikes inside Afghanistan. On October 1, Pakistan said it carried out what it described as “well-planned and calibrated” strikes against militant hideouts in Kunar and Helmand provinces, claiming that 22 militants were killed and weapons and ammunition were destroyed.

Afghan authorities, however, said the strikes hit residential areas and caused civilian casualties. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan confirmed that at least 10 civilians, most of them children, were killed and nine others injured in the strikes in Kunar and Helmand.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul has also expressed concern over the continuing military confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, warning that the fighting is affecting civilians, including children.

The escalation comes after a period of relative calm between the two neighbours. Islamabad has accused the Taliban authorities of allowing the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and other militant groups to operate from Afghanistan territory, while Kabul denies the allegations and says Pakistan’s security problems are an internal matter.

Pakistan’s military has signalled that its campaign will continue, while Afghan authorities have repeatedly warned that Pakistani attacks will draw a response. The renewed confrontation has raised concerns about further cross-border violence and its impact on civilians in both countries.