Pakistan Announces New Austerity Measures as Gulf Conflict Drives Fuel Prices Higher

Pakistan has announced a new nationwide austerity campaign, including a 50% cut in fuel allocations for official vehicles, a ban on government vehicle purchases and restrictions on foreign travel by public officials, as the country seeks to reduce energy consumption amid soaring fuel prices linked to the conflict in the Gulf.

The measures, approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government on Thursday, come as Pakistan faces the risk of gas and electricity shortages after disruptions to liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the Gulf and rising global prices for petrol and diesel.

The government said fuel allocations for official vehicles will be reduced by half for the next three months, while ambulances, fire brigades, law enforcement agencies, armed forces and other essential services will be exempt from the cuts. A complete ban has also been imposed on the purchase of new government vehicles and most durable goods, except information technology equipment.

As part of the austerity package, official foreign visits by ministers and government officials have been suspended for three months, and any essential overseas travel must be undertaken in economy class. The government has also banned official dinners, encouraged ministries to use video conferencing instead of in-person meetings, and ordered a 5% reduction in non-development government spending during the current fiscal year.

Pakistan has introduced similar austerity measures for the second time this year after implementing fuel-saving restrictions in March, when schools were temporarily closed, government fuel consumption was reduced and public employees were encouraged to work remotely to conserve energy.

The latest measures reflect Pakistan’s growing vulnerability to disruptions in Middle East energy supplies. Fighting involving the United States and Israel with Iran has already disrupted oil and LNG exports through the Strait of Hormuz, while renewed attacks between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces have increased risks to shipping through the Red Sea, complicating regional energy trade.

Pakistan’s government has warned that prolonged supply disruptions could increase inflationary pressure, threaten electricity generation and undermine the country’s economic growth outlook. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said higher oil prices remain one of the biggest external risks to Pakistan’s economy if the Gulf conflict continues.