Pakistan’s first female ambassador to Türkiye, Amna Baloch, pictured alongside the flags of Pakistan and Türkiye at the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara.

Pakistan has appointed veteran diplomat Amna Baloch as its first woman ambassador to Türkiye, marking a milestone in the country’s diplomatic history.

Baloch began her assignment in Ankara on Monday, November 2, bringing more than three decades of diplomatic experience to the post, Türkiye’s Daily Sabah reported.

She previously served as Pakistan’s 33rd foreign secretary, becoming one of the country’s most senior diplomats. She joined Pakistan’s Foreign Service in 1991 and held several diplomatic assignments, including positions at Pakistani missions in Copenhagen and Colombo and as consul general in Chengdu, China.

Baloch also served as Pakistan’s high commissioner to Malaysia from 2019 to 2023 and ambassador to Belgium from 2023 to 2024. She was appointed foreign secretary before retiring from government service in September 2026. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had announced that she would take up the ambassadorial position following her retirement.

Her appointment comes as Pakistan and Türkiye seek to expand their longstanding strategic partnership across political, economic, defence and cultural sectors.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari has called for stronger economic cooperation, including efforts to achieve a previously agreed target of $5 billion in bilateral trade. During a meeting with Baloch in October, he also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture, mining, information technology, defence industries and special economic zones.

Zardari called for closer links between universities, greater people-to-people exchanges and stronger tourism and cultural ties. He also urged the incoming ambassador to maintain engagement with Pakistan’s diaspora, students and businesses in Türkiye.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also congratulated Baloch on her appointment, saying her diplomatic experience would contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries.

The appointment comes amid wider efforts by Islamabad and Ankara to deepen defence cooperation. On October 27, a Turkish parliamentary foreign affairs committee approved a proposed 10-year defence agreement involving Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, sending it to the full parliament for consideration. The agreement envisages military cooperation, joint weapons production, technology transfers and intelligence-sharing.

Baloch’s appointment gives her a central diplomatic role in advancing Pakistan’s engagement with Türkiye as the two countries pursue closer cooperation in trade, security and regional affairs.