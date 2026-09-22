Pakistan Airstrikes Kill Three Civilians in Kunar, UNAMA Says

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said at least three civilians, a man, a woman and a girl were killed and four others injured in apparent Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province early Monday, as cross-border tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban escalated after deadly militant attacks in Pakistan.

UNAMA said the casualties occurred during probable airstrikes in Kunar province and renewed its call on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians during cross-border military operations. The UN mission added that it has documented more than 1,100 civilian casualties in Afghanistan this year linked to cross-border armed violence.

The strikes came after Pakistan launched air operations in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Paktika provinces, saying it had targeted hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated militant groups responsible for recent attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan’s Information Ministry said 28 militants were killed in the operation, while Afghan authorities said civilians were among the victims.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s chief spokesman, accused Pakistan of bombing civilian areas in Kunar and Paktika. He said three civilians were killed in Kunar and four others were wounded, while a house and a shop were damaged in Paktika without causing casualties. Mujahid described the strikes as “aggression” and said Afghanistan would respond appropriately.

Pakistani officials have defended the operation as a counterterrorism strike, arguing it was based on intelligence about TTP infrastructure operating across the border. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban authorities of allowing TTP militants and allied groups, including fighters linked to Hafiz Gul Bahadur, to use Afghanistan territory to launch attacks into Pakistan, allegations the Taliban deny.

The airstrikes followed a major militant attack on a police compound in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where dozens of people, including police officers, were killed and more than 100 others injured. Pakistani authorities have blamed the assault on militant groups they say operate from Afghanistan territory.

UNAMA urged all parties to observe the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution under international humanitarian law, stressing that civilians must not be targeted during military operations. The mission said it continues to verify information related to cross-border attacks and their humanitarian impact.

The latest strikes ended nearly three months of relative calm along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and further deepened a diplomatic rift that has intensified throughout 2026 over militant sanctuaries and repeated cross-border attacks.