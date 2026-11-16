Pakistan has urged Afghanistan to address security concerns, particularly terrorism, as worsening relations between the neighbours threaten regional stability and economic cooperation.

According to Business Recorder on November 16, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made the remarks at the 30th Council of Ministers meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in Islamabad. The meeting took place without Taliban diplomatic representatives, after Pakistan declined to invite the Afghan authorities, according to the report.

Dar said Pakistan wanted a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan that could participate fully in regional economic cooperation and maintain peaceful relations with its neighbours.

“Meaningful progress requires the Afghan authorities to address the legitimate security concerns of the neighbouring countries, particularly the threat of terrorism,” Dar said.

He added that stability in Afghanistan would benefit both its population and the wider region by creating opportunities for trade, transit and economic partnerships.

The remarks come amid increasingly strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul over Pakistan’s allegations that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups operate from Afghanistan territory and launch attacks inside Pakistan. Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have repeatedly rejected the allegations, saying they do not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against other countries.

A September 25 Reuters report described how the two neighbours had shifted from tentative partners to adversaries, with militant attacks, Pakistani airstrikes and repeated border clashes deepening mistrust. Previous ceasefire efforts have failed to resolve the underlying security dispute.

The TTP, which operates separately from Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban but has longstanding ideological and personal links with the Afghan Taliban, remains a major source of tension. Islamabad has repeatedly demanded that Kabul take action against the group, while Taliban authorities deny providing it with a safe haven.

Dar also stressed that regional connectivity depended on political trust and respect for international commitments, not simply transport routes and infrastructure.

He warned that unresolved disputes and security concerns could undermine economic partnerships and prevent countries from benefiting from regional trade and transit projects.

The two-day ECO meeting, which began on Sunday, November 15, brings together representatives from 10 member states: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan holds the organisation’s rotating chairmanship for 2026–27 under the theme “Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO.” The organisation, established in 1985 by Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye, seeks to strengthen economic, trade and regional cooperation among its members.

The latest remarks highlight the growing challenge of reconciling regional economic ambitions with unresolved security disputes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.