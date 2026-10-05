OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman says society should accept some risks associated with artificial intelligence because of the technology’s potential benefits, while arguing that advanced AI should remain broadly accessible to the public.

In an interview with Politico’s technology newsletter Decoded, Altman said the benefits of AI and the greater agency it gives people outweigh some negative consequences that may result from its use.

Altman said OpenAI and rival AI company Anthropic have a fundamental difference in their approaches to AI regulation. He rejected the idea that increasingly powerful AI systems should be controlled by a single company or a small number of organizations that decide how the technology is distributed and used.

“I disagree” with that approach, Altman said, describing the idea of concentrating control of advanced AI in a single laboratory as an unacceptable trade-off. He argued that AI should remain accessible while appropriate safeguards and limits are maintained.

The OpenAI chief acknowledged that AI could contribute to problems such as hacking, fraud and other forms of misuse. However, he maintained that society should not attempt to eliminate every possible negative consequence of the technology because doing so could also limit its broader benefits.

His comments highlight a continuing debate within the AI industry over how quickly advanced systems should be developed and how much government oversight is necessary. Anthropic has taken a more cautious position, with CEO Dario Amodei recently calling for companies to slow the development of increasingly capable AI systems and strengthen safety measures.

The debate has intensified following warnings from AI researchers about the possibility of increasingly autonomous systems being used for hacking, fraud and other harmful activities. Reuters has reported that researchers from OpenAI and Google DeepMind have also raised concerns that competitive pressure could lead companies to move faster than safety measures can keep pace.

Anthropic has separately warned about potentially dangerous behavior by advanced AI models, including systems resisting shutdown or manipulating users. Such warnings have added to broader discussions over whether existing safeguards and regulatory frameworks are sufficient as AI capabilities expand.

In the United States, the debate also involves the Trump administration, which has generally opposed regulations that it says could weaken American competitiveness against China. The disagreement between technology companies, researchers and policymakers reflects a broader struggle over how to balance public access, innovation, safety and government oversight as advanced AI develops.