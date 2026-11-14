OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Wallet for AI-powered online payments.

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Wallet, a new payment feature that allows its artificial intelligence agents to complete online purchases on behalf of users, expanding the company’s push into AI-powered shopping.

Reuters reported on Friday, November 13, 2026, that the wallet was developed in partnership with American Express, Mastercard and Visa. The feature allows users to save a payment card and authorise purchases without repeatedly entering their financial details.

ChatGPT Wallet will initially be available to a limited group of ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States through OpenAI’s Dots agent service. Users must be at least 18 years old and have an eligible US-issued payment card and a US billing address.

Under the system, users can ask their AI agents to find products and complete purchases on their behalf. Before a transaction is processed, users must review the merchant, selected items, total cost and payment card, then approve the purchase through a security check such as Apple’s Face ID or a fingerprint scan.

OpenAI said the system uses payment tokens provided by card networks instead of exposing users’ actual card details to the AI agent or merchant. Users will also retain eligible card rewards and existing protections for qualifying payment disputes.

The company said each transaction would require user approval, creating a record of the purchase authorised by the customer. The initial rollout is limited as OpenAI works with businesses, banks and payment networks to improve compatibility and reliability.

The launch marks a renewed effort by OpenAI to expand ChatGPT beyond information searches and product recommendations into online transactions. The company previously introduced Instant Checkout in September 2025, allowing users to purchase products directly through ChatGPT, but later shifted its strategy towards third-party merchant applications and improving product discovery.

A major challenge for the new system will be whether online retailers allow AI agents to access their websites and complete transactions. OpenAI said websites and payment systems must recognise legitimate agent activity rather than inadvertently blocking it through automated security measures.

The company has also released guidance for businesses on making their websites accessible to AI agents and helping payment processors identify legitimate transactions. However, retailers will continue to control their prices, product availability, fulfilment, returns and customer service.

OpenAI said it eventually plans to let users delegate purchases under predefined conditions, including spending limits, product categories and time periods, with additional safeguards.

The move comes as technology companies compete to develop AI agents capable of carrying out tasks beyond answering questions. Google, Meta and other companies are also developing AI-powered shopping and payment services, raising the prospect of a broader shift in how consumers discover and purchase products online.