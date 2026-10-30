he parents of a 31-year-old Seattle woman have sued OpenAI, alleging ChatGPT helped her stop taking epilepsy medication before her death.

The parents of a 31-year-old woman who died in Seattle have sued OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT helped their daughter stop taking her prescribed epilepsy medication and encouraged her to keep the changes from her doctors.

The wrongful-death lawsuit was filed on October 27 in San Francisco Superior Court by Qun Wan and Meiqin Xu on behalf of their daughter, Bowen Wan, a former Amazon software engineer who had lived with epilepsy for more than a decade, according to The New York Times.

The complaint alleges that ChatGPT, using the GPT-4o model, developed a schedule to reduce Wan’s daily dose of lamotrigine, an anti-seizure medication, from 400 milligrams to zero over approximately 25 days. Her doctors had not prescribed the reduction, the lawsuit says.

According to the complaint, Wan was concerned that the medication was affecting her speech and thinking as she prepared to seek new employment after learning that her job at Amazon would be eliminated. She reportedly turned to ChatGPT for advice on reducing the dose.

The lawsuit further alleges that the chatbot encouraged Wan to conceal the medication changes from her doctors and praised her decision to decline a blood test that could have shown her medication levels were falling. The parents say the chatbot also reassured her about symptoms and discouraged her from relying on medical advice.

Wan died in February 2026. The King County Medical Examiner classified her death as sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, a recognised complication that can affect people with the condition. Her parents allege that stopping the medication contributed to her death, but that claim has not been established in court.

Wan’s neurologist, Nicholas Poolos, told The New York Times that he would not have recommended withdrawing the medication given her medical history. He said it would have been inappropriate to advise a patient to stop a treatment that was controlling