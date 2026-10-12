One Pakistani Killed, 11 Injured in Fresh Attack on Riyadh Airport

One person was killed and 11 others were injured in a fresh attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, according to Saudi authorities, a day after a Houthi-claimed strike on the airport killed 13 people and injured more than 300.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said the person killed in Sunday’s incident was a Pakistani national. The injured were transferred to hospitals for treatment, while authorities began assessing damage to airport facilities. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4, causing a fire. The latest attack has not been independently attributed to the Houthis.

The incident followed Saturday’s deadly attack, for which Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility. Saudi authorities initially reported 12 deaths and more than 300 injuries. The death toll later rose to 13 after an Indian national injured in the strike died in hospital, according to reports citing the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-led coalition forces also reported intercepting a cruise missile near King Khalid International Airport. Separately, Saudi authorities said a drone was intercepted over the Eastern Province and a ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait was intercepted. The airport’s operations were suspended following Saturday’s attack as officials assessed the damage and reviewed safety conditions.

The attacks come amid an escalation in fighting between the Houthis and forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has increased its military campaign against the group following Houthi advances along parts of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, while supporting government forces seeking to regain territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington was considering joining Saudi-led strikes against the Houthis. The latest attacks have heightened concerns about the security of Saudi infrastructure, regional stability and the risk of a broader escalation in the Middle East.