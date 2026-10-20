Oil prices fall as Trump eases Russia sanctions. (Pexels/Representative image)

Global oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors assessed US President Donald Trump’s decision to waive some sanctions and tariffs on Russian energy exports, while attacks on commercial vessels and rising tensions in the Middle East continued to threaten supplies.

Brent crude futures fell 49 cents, or 0.45%, to $109.06 a barrel by 0010 GMT on October 20, according to Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery declined 0.33% to $103.32 a barrel ahead of their expiration on Tuesday. The more actively traded December WTI contract fell 46 cents, or 0.47%, to $98.08.

The latest declines followed a sharper drop on Monday, when Brent fell 2.08% to $107.57 a barrel and WTI declined 1.92% to $99.46. Investors took profits after prices reached five-month highs, while the prospect of additional Russian fuel entering the global market added pressure.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday, October 16, waiving key sanctions and tariffs linked to Russian energy exports under legislation known as the Graham Act. The measures had been introduced as part of efforts to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration would take up to 60 days to assess the economic impact of the sanctions and tariff waivers. The duration and practical effects of the measures remain uncertain, leaving traders cautious about how much additional Russian fuel could reach international markets.

The decision has also drawn criticism from Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that easing pressure on Moscow would harm Ukraine as Russia continues its war, according to reporting Reuters.

Meanwhile, Middle East supply risks continue to support oil prices. Brent briefly reached $110.70 a barrel in the previous session, its highest level since May 20, as attacks on Saudi infrastructure and threats to shipping raised concerns about disruptions to regional exports.

Oil shipments from the Gulf have also fallen sharply. Data analytics firm Kpler estimated that average crude flows from the region over a seven-day period dropped to about 8.5 million barrels per day last week, down from more than 20 million barrels per day the previous week. Reuters also reported multiple incidents involving commercial vessels, adding to concerns over the security of key maritime routes.

Analysts say the sanctions waiver may offer some relief by allowing more Russian fuel to reach the market, but it does not resolve the underlying supply disruptions in the Middle East. Oil prices will depend partly on the implementation of the US measures, the security of shipping routes and developments in the regional conflict.